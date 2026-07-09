Brussels study spaces draw nearly 10,000 visits during exam season

Credit: Belga

Study spaces provided by the City of Brussels and its Public Social Welfare Centre (CPAS/OCMW) recorded nearly 10,000 visits during the May and June exam revision period, highlighting growing demand for quiet places to study.

The city and CPAS offer free study rooms to students who do not have a suitable home environment for exam preparation.

The Brucity study hall in the city centre welcomed 1,608 visits over May and June. Meanwhile, the year-round study spaces at the BOX 120 Youth Centre and the Pôle Nord Centre recorded 4,509 visits during the revision period alone.

The CPAS also opened three temporary study rooms in Miroir, Brugmann and Neder-Over-Heembeek, which together attracted 3,432 visits. Open to all students aged 15 and over, regardless of where they live or whether they receive CPAS support, the facilities offer free access to quiet workspaces, Wi-Fi, computers and printers.

Mayor Philippe Close (PS) said providing calm and accessible study spaces gives every student "a chance to succeed" and reflects the city's vision of public buildings as multifunctional spaces serving residents beyond administrative purposes.

CPAS President David Weytsman (MR) said the initiative promotes equal opportunities by supporting students who lack a quiet place to study. He added that the popularity of the new study room in Neder-Over-Heembeek confirmed the decision to expand the service in the neighbourhood.

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