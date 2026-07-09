Woman and her dog pulled from muddy pond by Brussels firefighters

Credit: Belga

Brussels firefighters rescued a woman and her dog after they became stuck in the mud of a pond in Uccle on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called at around 21:45 to a property on Rue de Linkebeek, where the woman had become trapped after entering the muddy edge of a pond bordering her garden. Her dog was also unable to make its way back to the bank.

A fire engine and the Brussels Fire Brigade's dive team were dispatched to the scene and safely pulled both the woman and the dog from the mud.

Neither required medical treatment, and the dog was unharmed, Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw said on Thursday.

Related News