'Totally disproportionate': Saint-Josse contests Brussels Region's move to place municipality under supervision

The town hall of the Saint-Josse-ten-Noode - Sint-Joost-ten-Node municipality in Brussels pictured on Tuesday 30 April 2024. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Brussels government has launched proceedings to place the municipality of Sint-Joost-ten-Node under supervision, citing its deteriorating financial situation and what it describes as structural governance failures.

In practical terms, the municipality will first receive formal warnings requiring it to address a series of shortcomings within a set timeframe. If it fails to do so, the government could appoint a special commissioner to oversee the recovery of its finances and ensure compliance with its legal obligations.

The idea was initiated by Brussels Minister for Local Government Ahmed Laaouej (PS), whose relationship with Sint-Joost mayor Emir Kir (independent) has been strained for years. Kir was expelled from the Socialist Party in 2020 after meeting two far-right Turkish mayors.

According to analyses by Brussels Local Authorities Administration cited by Laaouej's office, Sint-Joost is at risk of no longer being able to carry out its basic functions. The municipality ended last year with a cumulative deficit of more than €30 million and has borrowed €21 million in short-term loans from the Brussels Regional Refinancing Fund for Municipal Treasuries since 2025. It also recently requested a postponement of repayment of a €7 million loan.

The government said separate analyses had identified irregularities in budgetary and accounting management, as well as failings in administrative organisation and personnel management. It argued these reflected structural governance problems rather than the broader financial pressures facing Brussels municipalities.

However, Sint-Joost has formally contested the decision, describing the procedure as "totally disproportionate" and "unreasonable".

In a statement issued on Thursday, the municipality said it had submitted a 35-page response to the Brussels Region, together with supporting documents, and argued that most of the issues raised had already been resolved.

It also disputed the Region's claim that the supervision procedure was justified by its financial position, saying none of the 14 requests made by the Region actually related to the municipality's alleged €30 million cumulative deficit. Instead, the concerns focused on administrative matters such as delays in submitting annual accounts and budgets, missing documents, website publication requirements and the appointment of an acting municipal receiver.

The municipality said several of the alleged shortcomings had already been corrected and confirmed that the recruitment process for a municipal receiver is underway.

Saint-Josse said it intends to challenge the supervision procedure in court while remaining open to what it described as a constructive dialogue with the Brussels Region.

Speaking to regional broadcaster BX1 before the municipality issued its formal response, Kir denied reports about the municipality's finances and accused the Brussels Region of failing to respond to explanations his administration had already submitted earlier this year.

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