Belgium adds 20,000 EV charging points in six months

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium installed nearly 20,000 new public charging points for electric vehicles during the first half of 2026, bringing the national total to more than 126,000, according to EV Belgium.

By the end of June, the country had 126,045 public charging points, representing a 20% increase since the start of the year.

The federation for zero-emission mobility said the rapid expansion is helping to meet growing demand from electric vehicle drivers while reducing concerns about charging availability. It also highlighted a sharp increase in charging infrastructure in Wallonia, where the public network has expanded tenfold over the past four years.

"Just at the start of the holiday season, we can confidently say that public charging points are available for everyone, everywhere in Belgium," said EV Belgium Director Philippe Vangeel. "Even those travelling through the south of the country can charge without any issues along the way."

June also marked a milestone for Belgium's car market. For the first time, fully electric vehicles accounted for the largest share of new car registrations, making up 38% of sales. That put them ahead of petrol cars (31.9%), hybrids (21%), plug-in hybrids (5.6%) and diesel vehicles (2.4%).

According to EV Belgium, the figures show that zero-emission mobility has reached a new level of maturity in Belgium, supported by continued investment in charging infrastructure and cooperation with public authorities.

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