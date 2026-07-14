Tomorrowland to transform Brussels' Grand Place into open-air dance floor

The parties are part of Tomorrowland's Global Journey programme. Credit: Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland will transform Brussels' Grand Place into a giant open-air dance floor ahead of its 2026 festival.

Two free pre-festival parties will welcome festivalgoers from around the globe, with the first taking place on Thursday, 16 July, and the second taking place a week later on Thursday, 23 July.

The parties are part of Tomorrowland's Global Journey programme, the festival's official travel package that brings nearly 50,000 international visitors to Belgium each year, making it one of the largest festival travel operations in the world.

The two events are designed to introduce new visitors to Belgium. It has become a longstanding tradition of the Global Journey experience to hold a pre-gathering and a sneak peek of the much-awaited weekends in the city of Boom.

The free parties will both run from 13:00 to 18:00; no ticket or reservation is required to attend.

Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 takes place from 17 to 19 July and 24 to 26 July at De Schorre in Boom. Both weekends are sold out.

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