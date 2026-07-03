Tomorrowland voted best music festival in the world for sixth time in a row

People drink from a bottle of champagne during the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, Friday 19 July 2024, in Boom. Credit: Belga

Tomorrowland has topped the DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals 2026, making it a sixth year in a row that DJ Mag's readers have voted it as the best festival in the world.

According to DJ Mag, a record-breaking number of votes were cast this year for the prestigious audience award honouring the best music festivals in the world.

Tomorrowland beat the Electric Dance Carnival in Las Vegas and Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca for the top spot.

Co-founders Michiel and Manu Beers were honoured by the award. "Being voted the World’s No.1 festival for a sixth consecutive year is an incredible honour and something we never take for granted," the brothers told DJ Mag.

"It acknowledges the passion, creativity and dedication of thousands of people who work throughout the year to bring the festival to life. At the same time, it challenges us to keep raising the bar," they said.

Last year, Tomorrowland's main stage burned down following a pre-event pyrotechnics test just days before the festival was set to start. While the design of this year's main stage remains a secret, Tomorrowland has dropped a short teaser on social media.

The festival will kick off on 17 July and features artists like David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Chase & Status, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Marlon Hoffstadt. Spread over two weekends, 400.000 visitors will attend the festival in Boom, near Antwerp.

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