Brussels indie band drive 5,000 km into war-torn Ukraine to retrieve vital piece of equipment

Brussels band Louves preparing for the trip. Credit: Louves/Instagram

Members of the Brussels-based indie rock band Louves left the Belgian capital on Tuesday for a 5,000-km round trip to Kyiv. The aim of their expedition is to retrieve a drum kit left behind by their Ukrainian bandmate when she fled the Russian invasion two years ago, according to Bruzz.

Tania, the group's drummer, reportedly saved up for years to purchase the instrument, but had to abandon it six months after buying it. Since joining Louves, she has been forced to borrow equipment or rely on rehearsal studio gear.

Band member Ashley De Busscher told Bruzz that Tania lost her daily practice routine overnight. "We now want to give her back her own familiar instrument, which she misses enormously," De Busscher said.

The musicians departed Brussels at 09:00 on Tuesday morning. They expect to reach the Ukrainian capital by 17 July. Circumstances prevented Tania from joining the first part of the road trip – she instead boarded a plane to fly somewhere close to the Ukrainian border as all of the flights to country's airports have been suspended since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Navigating an active conflict zone presents many logistical and physical dangers. Louves prepared extensively by mapping a precise route through specific border checkpoints.

To finance the drive, Louves launched a crowdfunding campaign, seeking €600 for fuel. Any surplus donations will be split directly in half: 50% will go to a Ukrainian support organisation, while the other half will fund the band's upcoming residency at the Volta music centre.

Singer-songwriter Ash and former Recorders frontman Gordon launched the band in the summer of 2025. Earlier this year, they achieved a major local milestone by playing their debut show at the Botanique concert hall in March. The band likes to use sharp guitar riffs and dark lyricism which creates a fierce but melancholic sound.

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