Belgium to enjoy warm Friday before cooler weekend arrives

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of a few showers in the far south-east, while temperatures are expected to range from 20C to 28C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

On Friday evening, there will still be a risk of thunderstorms in the far south-east of the country.

After midnight, dry weather is expected nationwide under partly cloudy skies. Later in the night, areas of low cloud will spread southwards from the north. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 11C and 16C, with generally light northerly winds.