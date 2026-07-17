Explosion damages building entrance in Forest

Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge.

An explosion occurred in the Brussels municipality of Forest during the night from Thursday to Friday, the Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed on Friday morning.

The incident took place on Avenue du Globe. Emergency services were dispatched at around 02:08 following reports of an explosion followed by a fire, Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw said.

When firefighters arrived, they found no active fire, only a small amount of smoke and damage to the building's front door.

No injuries were reported.

"The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined," Derieuw said.

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