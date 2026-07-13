Flanders raises fire danger alert to code orange

Drought in Flanders. Credit: Belga

Flanders will raise its wildfire danger level from yellow to orange across the region from 16:00 on Monday because of the forecast heatwave and the lack of significant rainfall.

Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns announced the move, saying the prolonged heat and drought are drying out the upper soil layers and vegetation.

After consultations, the Agency for Nature and Forests decided to increase the risk code for the whole of Flanders to orange, indicating a high risk of fire in natural areas.

The higher alert means conditions in forests and heathland are extremely dry and fire-prone. Emergency services will be on heightened alert, and fire watchtowers will be staffed as much as possible.

The Agency for Nature and Forests said it understands that woods can offer shade and relief in hot weather, but urged the public to act responsibly and remain vigilant.

It specifically asked people not to smoke or light fires in forests and nature reserves, to stay on marked paths and not to leave litter behind.

Agency spokesperson Jeroen Denaeghel called for everyone to exercise great caution alongside forest rangers and supervisors. He advised visitors to remain near the edges of natural areas, not to leave children unattended, and to call 112 immediately if they see a suspicious plume of smoke.

Brouns also urged the public to follow the agency’s recommendations closely. He said Flanders is already taking a range of measures to tackle wildfires, while also preparing a broader Flemish action plan to strengthen its response.

According to the minister, the plan will include additional steps on early detection using cameras, sensors, drones and artificial intelligence, as well as making natural areas safer against fire, improving data-sharing and coordinating responses during periods of high fire risk.

On Monday morning, firefighters responded a large wildfire which has burned about 6.5 hectares of the Mechelse Heide area in Hoge Kempen National Park in Maasmechelen.

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