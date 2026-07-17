Russian court rejects Euroclear appeal over frozen assets

An outside view of the building of the headquarters of the Euroclear Group financial institute in Brussels, Wednesday 09 April 2025. Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Euroclear's appeal against a Russian court ruling in favour of the Central Bank of Russia has been rejected, the Brussels-based financial services company said in its half-year results published on Friday.

In May, a Russian court ordered Euroclear to pay more than 18 trillion roubles (over €200 billion) in compensation over the freezing of Russian central bank assets in the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Euroclear stressed that the appeal ruling has no direct legal consequences, as Russian courts have no jurisdiction outside the country. The company has meanwhile launched legal proceedings against the Central Bank of Russia before the Brussels Enterprise Court.

Interest and dividend income from the frozen assets is held in a blocked account at Euroclear and is largely channelled into the European Union's support fund for Ukraine.

For the first half of 2026, Euroclear will transfer €1.4 billion to the EU. Since sanctions were introduced following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the total amount transferred has reached €6.6 billion.

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