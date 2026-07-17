Orange Belgium set to move its headquarters from Evere

Illustration picture shows the Orange logo at the Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Orange Belgium will relocate its corporate base with roughly 1,400 employees from the Brussels commune of Evere to Diegem in Flemish Brabant by the end of 2028, according to L'Écho.

Orange claims an approaching lease expiration drove the decision to leave the current facility. The building apparently has outdated infrastructure that struggles to accommodate modern hybrid working practices and fell short of environmental standards.

Financial incentives likely played an important role in the decision to make the 3km move to Diagem. Reporting by L'Écho highlighted that Diegem offers cheaper regional taxation rates on office spaces and parking.

Many major telecommunications players are Flanders-based. Telenet is based in Mechelen, while Proximus subsidiary Mobile Vikings kept its native Hasselt offices fully intact following a corporate buyout.

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