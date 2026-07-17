Churches might become public cooling shelters during heatwaves

Exterior of St. Dimpna Church. Credit: Kristof Donné

As part of his federal adaptation plan for extreme weather events, Crucke met Archbishop of Mechelen-Brussels Luc Terlinden on Friday to discuss the role churches could play as places of refuge during periods of extreme heat.

The Catholic Church said it is prepared to open its buildings wherever possible.

"People seeking a place to cool down can be welcomed, while respecting the buildings, their purpose and everyone who uses them," the Church said in a statement.

Discussions will continue, with the Regions and local authorities also involved

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