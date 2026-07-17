Brussels approves new rooftop outdoor pool in Anderlecht

The city hall of the Anderlecht municipality. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Brussels has taken a major step towards bringing public outdoor swimming back to the capital, with the regional government approving the launch of the tender for a new public swimming pool on the Abattoir site in Anderlecht.

The project, proposed by Brussels State Secretary for Urban Renewal Ans Persoons (Vooruit), will cover the design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation of the facility under a Design, Build, Finance, Maintain and Operate (DBFMO) contract.

"Cooling down should not be a privilege for those who have the space or the means," Persoons said. "Every Brussels resident deserves access to public places where they can cool off and relax on hot days."

The project has already secured €4 million in funding from the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) and the Brussels-Capital Region, with preparatory works already completed.

The new swimming complex will be built on the roof of the Manufakture building at the Abattoir site in Cureghem and will use waste heat from the building's production activities to warm the pool water.

The plans include: a 25-metre indoor pool for schools and sports clubs; a teaching pool; a 25-metre outdoor pool designed to remain open throughout the summer season; and recreational and relaxation areas.

The government said architectural quality will be a key selection criterion, with the aim of creating not only a swimming pool but also a new public meeting place overlooking the city.

The facility will operate for at least 3,500 hours a year over a minimum of 50 weeks, with guaranteed access for schools, sports clubs and the general public. Entry prices will be aligned with those of Brussels' existing public swimming pools, including reduced rates for schools and certain groups.

Once operational, the complex is expected to attract almost 400,000 visitors a year, making it one of the capital's busiest public facilities.

The project also marks the return of public outdoor swimming to Brussels, where open-air pools gradually disappeared during the second half of the 20th century, leaving residents largely reliant on private facilities and sports clubs.

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