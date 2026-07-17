Tomorrowland kicks off 20th anniversary edition in Boom

People attend the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, Friday, 18 July 2025, in Boom. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

Tomorrowland opened its gates in Boom at midday on Friday for its 20th edition. As in previous years, the electronic music festival will be held over two weekends, each featuring three days of performances across 16 stages.

Two days before the start of the 2025 edition, the festival's main stage was completely destroyed by fire during a brazier test. Over the past year, organisers have overhauled the event's fire safety arrangements, and the festival received approval from an independent safety commission.

Although this year's main stage is still built using wood and expanded polystyrene, emergency exit signage has been improved, and more firefighters will be deployed on site.

Because of the ongoing dry weather and the orange heat warning, municipal and provincial authorities have also banned all fireworks and pyrotechnic effects during the first festival weekend. The decision is a significant setback for Tomorrowland, which is renowned for its spectacular stage shows.

Around 400,000 festivalgoers from more than 200 countries are expected to attend this year's sold-out edition. Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Spain are the five most represented nationalities among visitors.

The 2026 edition will be held under the theme "Consciencia", a story built around six human emotions. The concept will also feature at a related event in Thailand in December and in Brazil in late April or early May 2027. Tomorrowland Winter will, as usual, take place in France in March 2027.

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