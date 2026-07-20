People assisted by CPAS can now work more without losing benefits

Illustrative image of person outside a CPAS building. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

People who receive Belgium's integration income CPAS, will soon be able to gain extra money without losing the aid.

Social Integration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) and Social Affairs Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) announced on Monday that CPAS beneficiaries can now work more hours or undertake vocational training without immediately losing financial support.

Although already allowed to work part-time under the current system, part of what the beneficiaries earn is disregarded when calculating their benefit entitlement. The exemption is capped at a fixed amount regardless of how much they earn. Once that threshold is exceeded, the exemption is lost entirely, leaving little financial incentive to work more.

Under the new rules, recipients who increase their working hours and earnings will continue to benefit from a partial earnings exemption, even if their income rises above the current threshold.

"Step by step, it will become more attractive to find a job than to remain dependent on the integration income," the two ministers said.

According to the ministers, the change is intended to ensure that people do not remain dependent on the minimum income for longer than necessary and can fully integrate into society.

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