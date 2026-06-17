Starting July, Belgian mayors and coucillors can no longer apply for flexible jobs

Then-prime minister Alexander De Croo pulls a pint behind the bar during a press conference on Open Vld's proposals for flexi-jobs in Blankenberge, 27 May 2024. Credit: Belga / Maaike Tijssens.

Local politicians holding executive office will can not apply to Belgium's flexi-job system from 1 July, following a rule change by the National Social Security Office (ONSS), according to De Standaard.

The decision affects mayors, councillors and presidents of Public Centres for Social Welfare (CPAS), some of whom have relied on flexi-jobs as a source of additional income.

Under current rules, flexi-jobs are only available to people who have worked at least four-fifths of a full-time job as employees for the previous three quarters.

Although executive local politicians do not have employee status and do not work for an employer, they were previously treated as employees for social security purposes under a specific administrative code.

ONSS has now concluded that this arrangement was never legally sound and will end it from 1 July.

The change has drawn criticism from the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG)

"This discourages people from taking on local political office," said VVSG spokesperson Nathalie Debast.

She argued that the new interpretation ignores the reality of many local politicians.

"Many people holding local political mandates work well beyond four-fifths of a full-time job. It is illogical that they should be excluded from the scheme," she said.

The timing of the decision is also notable. In April, the federal government approved plans to extend flexi-jobs to all sectors of the economy, broadening access to the system for many workers.

Related News