'Time for sterile discussions is over': Brussels firefighters to strike on Belgian National Day

Firefighters gather on the esplanade behind the Congress Column during a work stoppage to protest staff shortages in Brussels, Wednesday 31 December 2025. Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer.

A united front of trade unions has called on operational staff at the Brussels Fire Brigade (SIAMU) to stage a 24-hour strike on Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July, Belga News Agency has learned.

The strike notice invites firefighters who wish to take part to remain at home unless they are formally requisitioned, adding that they will not be required to answer work-related phone calls during the industrial action.

The unions stressed, however, that individual staff members remain free to return to work before the end of the strike if they choose to do so.

The unions say the action is in response to reductions in on-duty staffing levels, the withdrawal of emergency vehicles, and compulsory transfers between fire stations and operational units without prior consultation.

They are also protesting against a regional proposal to abolish two public holidays currently granted to staff, on 2 and 15 November, as well as the planned introduction of an annual performance appraisal system, which they argue will place staff under constant pressure.

The unions further accuse the Brussels regional authorities and SIAMU's management of failing to honour commitments made during previous negotiations.

In May, SIAMU management presented a restructuring plan to the unions. Firefighters strongly opposed the proposals, arguing that they would reduce staffing levels and operational resources, while renewing calls for the recruitment of 200 additional firefighters.

Denouncing what they described as "contempt", a "complete lack of empathy" and a disregard for staff wellbeing, the unions said "the time for sterile discussions is over", and that industrial action had become necessary.

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