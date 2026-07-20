No more dolphins in captivity in Belgium after 2037

Illustrative image of dolphins in captivity. Credit: Darren Tolley/Unsplash

The Flemish government has approved a plan to shut the last remaining dolphinarium in Belgium, bringing an end to dolphin captivity in Flanders by 2037 at the latest, Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) announced on Monday.

Boudewijn Seapark in Bruges, home to Belgium's only remaining dolphin show, will have until 2037 to rehome its remaining dolphins and transition to other activities.

The phase-out will be enshrined in a new decree to be submitted to Flemish Parliament, bringing to a close a debate that has lasted for decades, Weyts said.

Under the plan, the dolphinarium must continue with the construction of a new outdoor pool, due to become operational by 2027. According to Weyts the 2037 deadline will allow operators to fully recover that investment before the facility closes.

Until then, the dolphinarium will be subject to a strict ban on breeding and importing dolphins, ensuring that no new animals are added to the facility.

The ban will not apply to specialised rescue centres, which will still be allowed to provide temporary care for injured, sick or stranded dolphins and whales before releasing them back into the wild. Commercial exhibitions and dolphin shows will, however, be prohibited.

"With this decision, after all these years, we are finally choosing animal welfare over the private economic interests of a company," Weyts said.

"The operators of the dolphinarium in Bruges now know where they stand. They can continue operating until 2037 or decide to close earlier."

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