Seven people injured at Bruges theme park due to faulty ride

Boudewijn Seapark flags. Credit: Belga

Seven people were injured in an incident involving a ride at an attraction at the Bruges dolphinarium sea park, according to Bruges police on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning at Boudewijn Seapark, with none of the victims reported to be seriously injured.

According to VRT, citing park director Lars van den Ham, the attraction in question is The SpringRide. It is a tall pole, which gives riders the experience of free-fall.

Apparently, it descended faster than intended, although the park's director says a true free fall did not occur. He maintains that the attraction was tested before Easter and was not faulty.

Related News