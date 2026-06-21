British foreign minister calls on Keir Starmer to step down

Britain's Prime Keir Starmer. Credit: Julian Simmonds/Pool/AFP/Belga

Pressure is mounting on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reportedly urging him to step down, following calls from other ministers.

Reports from Sky News suggest that Starmer may announce his resignation as early as Monday, following escalating demands from within his own party.

Cooper is among the most prominent Labour figures to have allegedly called on Starmer to resign, joining previous appeals from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, according to British media.

Labour suffered significant defeats in last month’s local elections, triggering calls for Starmer’s departure. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has already resigned, adding to the turmoil within the party.

Further pressure has emerged with Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham now holding a parliamentary seat. Since Thursday, many Labour MPs have publicly backed Burnham as a potential successor to Starmer.

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