Young man stabbed near Ghent Festivities

Credit: Visit Ghent

A young man was stabbed on Monday morning near the Ghent Festivities site, local police have confirmed to Belga.

According to reports by Het Laatste Nieuws, the young man, 19, was left seriously injured in a stabbing incident. A witness nearby reportedly saw three men wearing ski masks and holding a knife.

Police said that overnight festivities in Ghent had been rather calm, despite videos circulating on social media saying that fights had become more frequent than in the previous year.

The Ghent Public Prosecutor's Office has not yet established whether the stabbing was directly linked to the annual festival, which runs until Sunday.

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