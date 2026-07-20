Monday 20 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Suspect arrested following fatal shooting outside nightclub parking lot in Antwerp

Monday 20 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting outside nightclub parking lot in Antwerp
Credit : Belga/ Dirk Waem

On Sunday morning, a suspect was held in custody following the fatal shooting of a young man outside the Ikon nightclub in Antwerp.

The victim, a 23-year-old man who was outside the Ikon's car park, allegedly got into an argument with a group of people before shots were fired.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man from Lint, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before the pre-trial chamber later this week.

The man is reportedly internationally wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Suriname.

Police carried out a house search in Lint on Sunday and detained several suspects. The 59-year-old was subsequently remanded in custody, while the other individuals were released after questioning.

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