Suspect arrested following fatal shooting outside nightclub parking lot in Antwerp

Credit : Belga/ Dirk Waem

On Sunday morning, a suspect was held in custody following the fatal shooting of a young man outside the Ikon nightclub in Antwerp.

The victim, a 23-year-old man who was outside the Ikon's car park, allegedly got into an argument with a group of people before shots were fired.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man from Lint, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before the pre-trial chamber later this week.

The man is reportedly internationally wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Suriname.

Police carried out a house search in Lint on Sunday and detained several suspects. The 59-year-old was subsequently remanded in custody, while the other individuals were released after questioning.

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