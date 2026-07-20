Rudi Garcia leaves Belgium after guiding Red Devils to World Cup quarter-finals

Belgium's head coach Rudi Garcia pictured during a press conference of Belgian national soccer team Red Devils, on Sunday 05 July 2026 in Lumen Field stadium in Seattle, USA. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Rudi Garcia will step down as head coach of the Belgian national team when his contract expires on 31 July, after the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) confirmed on Monday that it would not renew his deal.

The 62-year-old Frenchman leaves the role after 18 months in charge of the Red Devils.

Garcia recently guided Belgium to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Spain.

Earlier, in spring 2025, he also helped Belgium retain their place in League A of the UEFA Nations League by defeating Ukraine in a two-legged play-off.

"He took over in a difficult sporting and financial context. Thanks to his commitment and experience, team spirit was rebuilt, and Belgium achieved an excellent result at the most recent World Cup," Belgian FA sporting director Vincent Mannaert said in a statement.

Mannaert added that he is now preparing for "a new cycle", including the appointment of a new head coach.

Related News