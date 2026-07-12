Belgian Red Devils football team are back in Brussels

Departure of Belgian national football team , the Red Devils for Brussels Airport. Saturday 11 July 2026, in Seattle. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Red Devils returned to Brussels on Sunday morning after their World Cup campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat to Spain.

The team landed at Brussels Airport at about 10:20, two days after Friday’s 2-1 loss in Los Angeles.

Belgium had travelled to the United States on 8 June for the tournament.

Rudi Garcia’s side finished their campaign after losing to Spain.

Before that, they drew 1-1 with Egypt and 0-0 with Iran, then beat New Zealand 5-1 in the group stage.

In the last 16, Belgium came from behind in dramatic fashion to defeat Senegal 3-2.

They then secured a 4-1 win over the United States, one of the tournament’s three host nations alongside Canada and Mexico, to reach the quarter-finals.

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