Sunday 12 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgian Red Devils football team are back in Brussels

Sunday 12 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgian Red Devils football team are back in Brussels
Departure of Belgian national football team , the Red Devils for Brussels Airport. Saturday 11 July 2026, in Seattle. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Red Devils returned to Brussels on Sunday morning after their World Cup campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat to Spain.

The team landed at Brussels Airport at about 10:20, two days after Friday’s 2-1 loss in Los Angeles.

Belgium had travelled to the United States on 8 June for the tournament.

Rudi Garcia’s side finished their campaign after losing to Spain.

Before that, they drew 1-1 with Egypt and 0-0 with Iran, then beat New Zealand 5-1 in the group stage.

In the last 16, Belgium came from behind in dramatic fashion to defeat Senegal 3-2.

They then secured a 4-1 win over the United States, one of the tournament’s three host nations alongside Canada and Mexico, to reach the quarter-finals.

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