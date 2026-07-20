Wanted Belgian arrested in Thailand over attempted murder

A police car in Thailand. Credit: Wikimedia

A Belgian man sought after by Interpol was arrested in Thailand, in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Local Thai newspaper Pattaya Mail reported that the man was apprehended on Sunday in the southern city of Patong after Belgian authorities issued an international arrest notice. The Belgian Federal Police confirmed the arrest on Monday.

He is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Following information provided by Belgian police, Thai immigration officers analysed the suspect's travel records and established that he was staying in an apartment complex.

He was intercepted during an identity check and taken into custody.

The suspect had entered Thailand via Phuket International Airport on 21 May.

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