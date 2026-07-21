French company chosen for Belgium's National Day fireworks draws criticism

A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Monday 21 July 2025 in Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

The Belgian Fireworks Federation has criticised the decision to award Brussels' National Day fireworks display to a French company, saying Belgium should showcase its own expertise during the country's annual celebrations.

National Day celebrations at the Cinquantenaire Park are organised by the Office of the Prime Minister, while the fireworks display is managed by the Syndicat D'initiative-Bruxelles Promotion.

Although fireworks have been cancelled in several other parts of the country due to heightened wildfire risks, the Brussels-Capital Region has given the green light for them to be showcased at the iconic Cinquantenaire celebration on 21 July.

According to VRT, the Belgian Fireworks Federation's representative, Christophe Byl, said he was disappointed Arteventia, a French company, had once again been selected for the capital's National Day display.

"On France's National Day, they don't set off Belgian fireworks at the Eiffel Tower, do they?" Byl told VRT. "It's difficult to understand why a French company was chosen."

Byl argued that Belgian companies regularly stage fireworks displays abroad and have the expertise to organise an event of this scale. He explained that in a time when Belgian sector is already facing significant challenges, "we should certainly be a bit more patriotic".

Byl said the industry is already under pressure from recurring restrictions linked to drought and concerns over animal welfare.

Responding to the criticism, Syndicat D'initiative-Bruxelles Promotion said although the selected fireworks company is headquartered in France, it also has an office in Belgium.

"It is therefore Belgian employees who install and set off the fireworks," the organisation said, according to VRT.

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