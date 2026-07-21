Are Belgians ready for Queen Elisabeth?

Crown Princess Elisabeth attends the Te Deum mass marking Belgian National Day at the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne.

A new poll conducted by Belgian media reveals that almost half of Belgians would like to see Princess Elisabeth ascend the throne within the next five years.

The survey, commissioned by HLN, VTM Nieuws and RTL, found that 48% of respondents would support the heir apparent succeeding King Philippe during that period.

Princess Elisabeth also emerged as the most popular member of the Belgian royal family, with an average approval rating of 7.3 out of 10, ahead of Queen Mathilde at 7.1 and King Philippe at 6.9.

The Princess's popularity has grown steadily in recent months, particularly following her graduation from Harvard University, an occasion marked by the presence of her parents, King and Queen, in the United States.

The poll indicates that many Belgians regard the future sovereign as both approachable and composed. Around 70% of respondents described her as highly professional, an increase of 10 percentage points compared with three years ago.

Her relative absence from public life has only strengthened her appeal. While pursuing her studies, Princess Elisabeth maintained a deliberately low public profile, appearing only on significant state occasions. Since completing her degree, she has remained largely out of the public eye and is expected to undertake a gap year before assuming a more prominent royal role.

Among her most notable recent engagements was the welcome she extended to Japan's Imperial couple on the tarmac at Melsbroek Air Base during their state visit to Belgium.