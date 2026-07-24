Dry Friday ahead of sunny weekend

Brussels is full of multilingual residents. Credit: Belga

A dry Friday ahead with temperatures reaching up to 26°C.

Friday will be mostly dry, although rather cloudy in the morning, sunny spells might be expected in the afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Little or no rain is expected. The first sunny breaks will appear along the coast before gradually spreading inland during the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will range from 20 to 21°C in the High Fens to 25 or 26°C in western Belgium. Winds will remain light

Friday night will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to 8-16°C.

The weekend will start on a brighter and warmer note. Saturday is expected to bring plenty of sunshine, with highs of 24 to 25°C in the Ardennes and along the coast, and up to 27 or 28°C across central Belgium and Belgian Lorraine.

Cloud will increase again on Sunday as a weather front moves across the country, bringing the chance of showers.

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