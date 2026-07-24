Everything you need to know about public transport disruptions in north Brussels this summer ​

Public transport operator STIB-MIVB is using the quieter period to carry out various maintenance works on its infrastructure. Credit: STIB/MIVB

As many people swap Brussels for sunnier climes over the summer, public transport operator STIB-MIVB is using the quieter period to carry out various maintenance works on its infrastructure – disrupting several tram lines.

The works are necessary to ensure the safety of the tram network and to prevent unexpected service disruptions, according to STIB.

"Tram tracks need to be replaced every 25 years on average. Near the Buissonnets/Braambosjes, the current tracks date from 1995 and are therefore due for renewal," the operator said.

Due to roadworks on Avenue de Tyras, Avenue des Croix du Feu and Boulevard Lambermont, several tram lines to Neder-Over-Heembeek are disrupted this summer.

Which lines are disrupted?

Tram line 7 will not run beyond Docks Bruxsel from Saturday 8 to Sunday 23 August. The section of the line between Docks Bruxsel and Heysel will be replaced by T-buses.

Additionally, bus line 47 will be extended from Heembeek to Docks Bruxsel, and bus line 56 will have an additional stop at Groenweg.

Tram line 10 will be suspended between Nelson Mandela and Hôpital Militaire, from 27 July to 7 August 2026. As soon as that disruption is over, the next section of the line, between Docks Bruxsel and Hôpital Militaire, will be suspended, from 8 to 23 August.

From 8 to 30 August, tram line 35 will not be running at all. However, bus line 47 will be extended from Heembeek to Docks Bruxsel during that period.

On the other side of the city, in the municipality of Saint-Gilles, the many works on its public transport network are causing great frustration among residents and shopkeepers, with the mayor denouncing the "untenable traffic situation".

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