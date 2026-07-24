Brussels agrees new date for second car-free Sunday

Belgium's Senate on car-free Sunday in 2022. Credit: Orlando Whitehead

Brussels has agreed on a new date for a second car-free Sunday after the original proposal clashed with Mother's Day.

Brussels Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) has pushed for a second annual car-free Sunday for quite some time.

The event was originally scheduled to take place during the Iris Festival, which celebrates the Brussels-Capital Region each year around 8 May.

Because next year's Iris Festival weekend coincides with Mother's Day, residents and traders are opposing the idea. The regional government has therefore opted for 2 May 2027 instead, according to Le Soir.

The proposal still requires approval from the capital's 19 municipalities.

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