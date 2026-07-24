Wildfire forces mass evacuations at popular French holiday destination for Belgians

Credit: Belga.

A fast-moving wildfire has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people near Cap-Ferret, one of the Atlantic coast's most popular summer destinations for Belgian holidaymakers.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said on Friday that more than 10,000 hectares have already been burned by the fast-moving blaze.

"At the moment, 40,000 people have been evacuated or are in the process of being evacuated," Nuñez told AFP.

He described the blaze, which started in Saumos in the Gironde department, as "the biggest wildfire of the season."

The minister said 80 homes had been damaged by the blaze, including around 50 that were completely destroyed.

Firefighters continue to battle the wildfire as it threatens the popular holiday destination on France's Atlantic coast.

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