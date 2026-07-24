Two people held after deadly shooting in rural Namur

Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Two suspects have been taken into custody following the fatal shooting of a man in Somzée, part of the municipality of Walcourt in Namur province, prosecutors said on Friday.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found unconscious beside the driver's door of his damaged recovery truck during the night from Wednesday to Thursday after police came across what initially appeared to be a road traffic accident.

A second heavily damaged vehicle was also found at the scene. At the same time, a dark-coloured car with French number plates was seen driving away against the flow of traffic.

A witness immediately told officers that gunshots had been fired, prompting police and a former firefighter-paramedic who happened to be present to begin CPR before emergency services arrived.

Despite their efforts, the victim died at the scene.

An investigating judge, a forensic pathologist, a ballistics expert, and a traffic investigator were all dispatched to the scene.

The Namur public prosecutor's office confirmed that two suspects have been deprived of their liberty, but has not released further details while the investigation continues.

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