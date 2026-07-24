EU dispatches firefighting aircraft to France and Spain

A forest fire in Useres, eastern Spain, 2022. Credit: UME

The European Union has deployed firefighting aircraft to France and Spain as both countries battle major wildfires, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The two countries requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on Thursday.

In France, firefighters continue to tackle large blazes near Bordeaux and Nîmes. The EU has sent three firefighting aircraft from Portugal and Croatia, as well as two helicopters from Slovakia and Czechia, to support the response.

Spain has also received EU assistance, with four firefighting aircraft from Greece and Italy being deployed after the Spanish government declared a state of emergency over wildfires affecting several regions, including Ávila, León, Toledo and Madrid.

Ahead of this year's wildfire season, the EU pre-positioned a record 777 firefighters from 14 countries in high-risk areas across Cyprus, Greece, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

Member states are also being supported by 22 firefighting aircraft and five helicopters from rescEU, the EU's strategic emergency reserve, which can be deployed when bilateral assistance between countries is insufficient.

Earlier this month, the Commission also deployed firefighting aircraft to France and Portugal as wildfires spread across southern Europe.

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