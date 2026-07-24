Europol shuts down thousands of websites linked to global nihilist network

Credit: Europol

Europol has taken down around 4,340 websites containing violent and extremist material linked to the online network known as 'The Com', in a joint operation involving several EU member states, including Belgium.

The EU's law enforcement agency said the operation aims to dismantle the propaganda network and reduce the reach of its harmful online content.

According to Europol, 'The Com' is a loose network of online groups that promote a nihilistic and misanthropic worldview.

The groups recruit members through social media platforms and online gaming communities before encouraging them to commit acts including animal torture, violent assaults, self-harm and the production of child sexual abuse material.

Europol warned that the network primarily targets young people and operates not only on the dark web but also across mainstream social media platforms.

"Social media algorithms expose young people to extremist content, whether they actively seek it out or not. What initially appears harmless can quickly escalate into extreme violence and deeply traumatic material," the agency said.

Victims are often blackmailed into remaining in the groups, with perpetrators threatening to share intimate images or videos with family and friends.

Some of the groups also use far-right symbols and terminology to promote their ideology or provoke public outrage.

Over the past two years, Europol said 'The Com' has evolved into a major global threat, with minors increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators of crime.

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