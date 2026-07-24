Person shot and injured in Anderlecht

Chaussée de Mons. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

One person was injured in a shooting in Anderlecht overnight and taken to hospital in a stable condition, police said on Friday.

The shooting took place shortly before 01:00 on Rue Raphaël. Police were called to the scene at around 00:45 following reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on Chaussée de Mons. According to the initial investigation, the person had left Rue Raphaël on foot before being located by emergency services.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. An investigation has been launched to establish what happened, identify the suspected shooter or shooters and determine the motive behind the attack.

Related News