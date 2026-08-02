Best Brussels rooftops to enjoy the city's skylines

The rooftop bar "58" is on top of the roof of the Brucity building. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Rooftop season is in full bloom in Brussels, when the warmer months allow people to swap their regular bars and cafes for a terrace which offers panoramic views of the city.

For that, The Brussels Times has compiled a list of rooftops where you can enjoy sipping a drink with your date, mate or partner.

Rooftop 58

One of Brussels' most iconic rooftops, Rooftop 58 sits atop Brucity, the City of Brussels' administrative building on the site of the former Parking 58.

Spanning around 3,000 square metres, it is considered one of Europe's largest rooftop terraces and offers spectacular 360-degree views across the capital, including the Grand Place, the Palais de Justice and the Atomium on the horizon.

An open-air area welcomes visitors during clement weather, while a covered terrace one floor below remains open year-round.

Where: Rue de l'Évêque 1, City of Brussels, 1000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rooftop 58 (@58.bxl)

Lila29

Perched on the 29th floor of The Standard Hotel in Brussels, Lila29 has quickly become a hotspot.

Mediterranean and Iberian-inspired tapas dishes, creative cocktails, plenty of greenery and sweeping views over the Northern Quarter make it an ideal place to watch the sun go down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila29 (@lila29brussels)

Where: Boulevard Roi Albert II 30, City of Brussels, 1000

Akai

Thirty floors above Brussels, Akai delivers some of the highest dining views in the city.

Located inside the Cardo Brussels hotel, the rooftop restaurant combines Japanese and Mediterranean influences, with separate dining, lounge and bar areas overlooking the capital's skyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aka Rooftop (@aka.rooftop)

Where: Avenue du Boulevard 14, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, 1210

Soko

Just outside Brussels in Kraainem, Soko offers a completely different atmosphere from the busy city centre.

Surrounded by views of the Sonian Forest, it is known for its relaxed wooden terrace, signature cocktails and evening DJ sets, making it one of the best places around Brussels to catch a sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soko Rooftop (@sokorooftop)

Where: Chaussée de Malines 455, Kraainem, 3080

Warwick Hotel rooftop

Just a short walk from Grand Place, the Warwick Hotel hides one of the city's most understated rooftop terraces.

The Secret Rooftop overlooks the historic centre and Town Hall, serving Belgian products alongside house cocktails in a quieter setting than many of the capital's larger rooftop bars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret Rooftop by Warwick (@secretrooftopbywarwick)

Where: Rue Duquesnoy 5, City of Brussels, 1000

The Eight

Atop the Bedford Hotel, The Eight enjoys uninterrupted views over Brussels' historic skyline.

Cocktails, Belgian craft beers, tapas and finger food make it a reliable choice for after-work drinks or a relaxed evening in the heart of the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Eight Rooftop Brussels (@the8rooftop)

Where: Rue du Midi 135, Saint-Gilles, 1060

Albert

Hidden above the Royal Library (KBR), Albert feels more like an urban garden than a rooftop bar.

Expect parasols, greenery, seasonal dishes, local drinks and peaceful views across Mont des Arts. It is equally suited to a leisurely lunch, a quiet drink with a book or an after-work catch-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WITLOF kitchen (@witlof.brussels)

Where: Mont des Arts 28, City of Brussels, 1000

Bozar

Originally envisioned by architect Victor Horta as a public space, the rooftop at Bozar has finally become exactly that.

Open during the summer months, it hosts exhibitions, concerts, talks, DJ sets and family activities alongside a relaxed terrace serving drinks and snacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bozar Rooftop (@bozar.rooftop)

Where: Rue Ravenstein 23, City of Brussels 1000

Beursschouwburg

No rooftop list in Brussels is complete without Beursschouwburg.

After climbing its famous 107 steps, visitors are rewarded with one of Brussels' most relaxed terraces. Long popular with artists, students and locals, it's the perfect place for an affordable drink away from the tourist crowds.

During summer, the rooftop regularly hosts concerts, performances and cultural events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beursschouwburg (@beursschouwburg)

Where: Rue Auguste Orts 28, City of Brussels, 1000

Casa Alta

Perched on top of the Grand Casino VIAGE, Casa Alta brings Mediterranean holiday vibes to the city centre.

Expect bohemian décor, ceviche, vegetarian paella, colourful cocktails and a terrace designed for long summer evenings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rooftop Casa Alta (@casa.alta.bxl)

Where: Boulevard Anspach 30, City of Brussels, 1000

Perché

Hidden atop the JAM Hotel in Saint-Gilles, Perché combines a rooftop bar with one of Brussels' best-known rooftop pools.

Mediterranean-inspired food, colourful surroundings and regular DJ nights make it one of the capital's favourite summer hangouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perché Rooftop (@rooftop.perche)

Where: Chaussée de Charleroi 132, Saint-Gilles, 1060.

Tope

Located at The Hoxton Brussels, Tope serves Mexican street food, frozen margaritas and cocktails with panoramic views over the city.

Its lively atmosphere makes it one of the most popular choices for after-work drinks and weekend evenings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Matcha Party (@thematchaparty_)

Where: The Hoxton Brussels, Square Victoria Régina 1, 1210

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