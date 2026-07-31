Friday 31 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Heat warning remains in place as Belgium braces for another warm weekend

Friday 31 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Heat warning remains in place as Belgium braces for another warm weekend
A person using a hand fan pictured in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Yellow heat warning still in force on Friday across the country.

It will be largely dry across Belgium, and temperatures will be reaching 21°C to 29°C.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said there is still a chance of a few showers, mainly in the west and over higher ground.

The day will begin with patches of low cloud or fog in some areas before giving way to a mix of sunny spells and cloud.

A few localised showers may develop later, particularly north of the Sambre-Meuse valley.

Winds will initially be light and variable, or from the south-west, before turning light to moderate from the west or north-west during the day.

Along the coast, moderate northerly winds are expected.

Highs will range from 21°C or 22°C on the coast to 29°C in the Campine and Belgian Lorraine.

Yellow heat warning in force until the night of 4 to 5 August.

From Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise again, bringing another spell of hotter weather.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.