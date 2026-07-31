Heat warning remains in place as Belgium braces for another warm weekend

A person using a hand fan pictured in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Yellow heat warning still in force on Friday across the country.

It will be largely dry across Belgium, and temperatures will be reaching 21°C to 29°C.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said there is still a chance of a few showers, mainly in the west and over higher ground.

The day will begin with patches of low cloud or fog in some areas before giving way to a mix of sunny spells and cloud.

A few localised showers may develop later, particularly north of the Sambre-Meuse valley.

Winds will initially be light and variable, or from the south-west, before turning light to moderate from the west or north-west during the day.

Along the coast, moderate northerly winds are expected.

Highs will range from 21°C or 22°C on the coast to 29°C in the Campine and Belgian Lorraine.

Yellow heat warning in force until the night of 4 to 5 August.

From Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise again, bringing another spell of hotter weather.

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