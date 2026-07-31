More than one in 10 Belgian drivers found unfit to drive

Credit: Belga

More than one in 10 drivers who underwent a fitness-to-drive assessment in Belgium last year were found no longer able to drive safely, according to figures from CARA, the driving fitness centre run by road safety institute Vias.

When a doctor has doubts about whether a patient can continue driving safely, they are referred to CARA, where specialists assess their fitness to drive based on medical, neuropsychological and practical criteria.

In 2025, CARA assessed 6,434 people. Of those, 88% were allowed to continue driving, although six in 10 were required to comply with at least one restriction.

The restrictions vary depending on the individual. They can range from wearing corrective glasses while driving to being allowed to drive only during daylight hours.

More than one in five drivers received a so-called distance restriction, meaning they may only drive within a set radius of their home.

"These are often people with early-stage dementia," said Stef Willems, spokesperson for Vias. "The restriction allows them to retain some independence and mobility, enabling them to drive to the doctor, visit family or go shopping in familiar surroundings."

Their fitness to drive is closely monitored by their doctor and reassessed annually by CARA.

In addition to personal restrictions, half of those assessed were required to modify their vehicle. The most common change was switching to a car with an automatic gearbox.

In rarer cases, drivers with physical disabilities needed more extensive adaptations. Vias cited the example of a resident of Bocholt who now uses a foot-operated steering system, allowing them to drive despite having no arms.

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