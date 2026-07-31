Two Brussels drug dealers jailed for up to 28 months

Credit: Belga

The Brussels Criminal Court has sentenced two men involved in a drug trafficking operation to 28 and 24 months in prison.

On 15 August 2025, a Brussels police patrol noticed a woman behaving nervously in the street, repeatedly looking at her mobile phone and passing cars.

When the car stopped, she handed €10 to the driver, who then took something out of a bag. Officers intervened and found that the bag contained ecstasy tablets.

Police also examined the driver's mobile phone and found messages relating to cannabis sales, as well as bookkeeping records and several addresses.

An investigation into the driver's communications later led police to a second suspect in December. According to the prosecution, the man was supplying drugs to the driver.

A search of his home uncovered €2,500 in cash, 750 grams of cannabis and a set of precision scales.

Lawyers for both defendants argued that their clients were guilty only of possessing drugs.

The court rejected that argument, finding there was sufficient evidence that both men had been involved in drug trafficking.

The driver, identified only as H., was sentenced to 28 months in prison, while his supplier, N., received a 24-month prison sentence.

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