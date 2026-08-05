Brussels has more cycle streets than ever, but cyclists still question their safety

Credit: Police Locale Brunau

In the Brussels-Capital Region, there are currently 134 "cycle streets", where motor vehicles are not allowed to overtake cyclists and speeds are limited to 30 km/h.

This represents a significant expansion of the concept since it was introduced into the Belgian Highway Code in 2012. The number of cycle streets in Brussels has more than doubled over the past five years. Cycle streets now stretch for almost 50 km across the Region, up from 23 km five years ago, RTBF reported.

Brussels Mobility reportedly says the expansion is part of efforts to improve cyclist safety and encourage cycling as the number of bike trips continues to rise.

The roads are primarily intended for quieter local streets with limited car traffic, where the construction of dedicated cycle lanes is not always feasible.

Safety concerns

However, some cyclists told RTBF that rules are often ignored on cycle streets. They reported being tailgated, honked at and intimidated by impatient drivers despite the ban on overtaking.

"If I didn't move to the side, some people in their cars behind me would harass me," one cyclist from Woluwe-Saint-Lambert said. "They tailgate me, honk their horns ... I even had one guy pull out a hammer."

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) acknowledged that some municipalities have designated roads as cycle streets without introducing additional traffic-calming measures – warning of dangerous consequences.

"In certain places and in certain municipalities, the concept of 'cycle street' has been wrongly used as an alibi to claim the existence of cycling infrastructure on busy roads, without any other traffic measures being implemented, which can lead to dangerous situations when the volume of motorised traffic remains too high," she said.

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