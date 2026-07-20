Brussels traffic to be disrupted on Belgian National Day

The Belgian National Day celebrations in 2025. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Traffic in Brussels will be disrupted on Tuesday as the capital makes way for Belgium's National Day celebrations.

From parades to firework displays, Brussels will host a series of activities to bring thousands to the Belgian capital to commemorate the swearing-in of the first king of the Belgians, Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

Ahead of the festivities, local police warned drivers of changes to Brussels’ traffic and parking restrictions in central Brussels on 21 July.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place at Place Poelaert, Rue de la Régence, Place Royale and Rue Royale, Place des Palais, Place du Sablon, the streets around Parc de Bruxelles and Rue Montagne de la Cour.

Additionally, Place du Trône, Rue Belliard, the Botanique area, Place Rogier, Boulevard Roi Albert II, and the area around the Cathedral of Saints Michael and Gudula will be closed to traffic.

Notably, Place de Palais is closed until 18:00 on 22 July, while the Stéphanie Tunnel exit towards Poelart is closed until 15:00 on 22 July.

Traffic changes around specific events

Due to the festival at Royal Park in Brussels, traffic will be prohibited from 05:00 until the end of the National Day celebrations in the following areas: Rue des Quatre-Bras, Rue Ernest Allard, Rue Joseph Dupont, Rue Coppens, Rue Bodenbroeck, Rue de Ruysbroeck, Coudenberg, Mont des Arts, Rue Ravenstein, Rue Royale (between Loi and Place Royale), and Rue Ducale (between Loi and Trône).

Meanwhile, due to the religious service Te Deum, the Saint-Lazare Tunnel will be closed from 06:00, according to the Brussels-Capital Region.

Additionally, between 07:30 and 11:30, the following will be closed to traffic: roads around St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral, Boulevard Pachéco, Boulevard de Berlaimont, Boulevard de l’Impératrice, Boulevard de l’Empereur, Rue de Loxum, Rue Cardinal Mercier and the Cantersteen.

Due to the National Day parade, the Parc metro station will be closed from 09:00, while between 12:00 and midnight, the Cinquantenaire tunnel, Loi tunnel and the E40 Reyers tunnel towards the city centre will be closed.

Traffic will be further prohibited between 12:30 and around 17:00 due to the parade in Porte de Schaerbeek, as well as the previously mentioned Boulevard Albert II, Avenue du Boulevard, Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Place Rogier, Rue Royale, and other nearby streets.

Between 15:00 and 18:00, traffic is set to be disrupted at Place du Trône, Avenue des Arts, Boulevard du Régent, Rue du Luxembourg and Rue Belliard.

Finally, due to the National Day concert and fireworks, roads around the Cinquantennaire Park are set to be closed from 19:00 until the end of the night.

Cycling and public transport

Local police warned that bicycles and other two-wheeled vehicles cannot be parked within the areas where National Day activities will take place.

According to Brussels Mobility, free bicycle parking will be available at Place du Trône from 10:00 to 20:00. More information on bike parking options can be found online.

Amid the traffic disruptions and parking restrictions, the police advise using public transport to travel through Brussels on Tuesday.

The Brussels transport operator announced earlier this month that its services would be strengthened during the National Day, with trains, metros and buses set to run more frequently.

Related News