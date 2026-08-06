Brussels for kids: What to do with your family this weekend – 8 to 9 August

This weekend, there's a family festival just outside the city, where parents and children can (finally) wear Star Wars costumes in public.

If you’re staying closer to home, there’s some peak Brussels folklore to explore with the planting of the May tree (in August!), a canal cycling trip and games in a Schaerbeek park.

We’ve also listed several off-the-beaten-track child-friendly films if you’ve already seen the big summer blockbusters.

Magic and fantasy

Festival Happy Family, Château du Cheneau, Braine-L’Alleud – Friday to Sunday, 11:00-18:00

Cheneau Castle, just 30 minutes by car from central Brussels, promises three full days of family activities for no entry fee. The highlight is Sunday when visitors are invited to come in costume from their favourite fictional universe. The castle will be decorated in a Star Wars theme with a throne and backgrounds for photos.

There will also be a musical open mike for kids to perform, as well as a magic show. On Saturday, the focus is on adventure with a ninja obstacle course, a musical and storytelling in French. There will be laser games, craft workshops, chess, mini-golf, bouncy castles, face painting, and of course, food trucks available across all three days.

Find more information here.

Princesse Elendé et le Mage Noir, Domaine de Possibles, Rue de Gembloux 2, 1450 Chastre – Saturday and Sunday, 10:30-16:30

An escape game – but make it outdoors – for children aged 9 and up. Participants need to find the clues to track the missing Princesse Elendé across the woods of the Chastre Park, about 40 minutes from Brussels.

They’ve got two hours to do this while parents sip a coffee or enjoy a quieter forest walk. Parents are strictly warned not to help kids with the game! The event is in French and it costs €35 per child. Reserve in advance.

Find more information here.

Explore Brussels

Meyboom Planting, Grand Place, 1000 Brussels – Sunday, 14:00-17:00

Peak Brussels folklore is the yearly battle against Leuven to plant a May tree before 17:00. People gather at the Grand Place where the chosen tree is ceremonially dragged, in a chaotic street parade, to the traditional planting spot near the Comic Book Museum.

Find more information here.

Kanal Grande cycling parade, Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port, 1000 Brussels – Sunday, 14:30-17:30

Cycling families take on their monthly urban adventure along the city centre canal for the Kanal Grande parade. The entire route is about 10 kilometres long, but it’s mostly on a very flat and safe bike path. There are two points of departure: the esplanade of Tour & Taxis or Molenwest at West Station.

Find more information here.

The Park to Be, Josephat Park, Schaerbeek – Saturday & Sunday, 14:00-19:00

Schaerbeek’s Josephat Park becomes a giant playground this weekend, with more than 60 giant wooden games installed around the donkey enclosure. There will also be an introduction to chess from 15:00 each day.

Find more information here.

Let's go to the movies

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, Bozar, Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Brussels – Saturday, 14:00 and Sunday, 11:00

Bozar says it runs films you won’t see anywhere else. This one is a beautiful 2013 Japanese animation by a co-founder of Studio Ghibli, telling the story of a girl discovered inside a bamboo stalk who captivates everyone she encounters.

The film is suitable for children of 9 years and over and good reading skills may be needed. It will be is shown with a Japanese soundtrack. The Saturday screening at 14:00 has English subtitles and the Sunday screening at 11:00 has French and Dutch subtitles.

Find more information here.

La Princess, L’Ogre et la Fourmi, Cinéma Palace, Boulevard Anspach, 1000 Brussels – Sunday, 10:30

The Palace Cinema in the city centre will be showing five funny short cartoons by Soviet filmmaker Eduard Nazarov made during the 1970s and 1980s. The films will be narrated in French and the entire showing is just 46 minutes long. The cinema is air-conditioned.

Find more information here.

Zazie dans le métro, Cinematek, rue Baron Horta 9, 1000 Brussels – Sunday, 15:00

This 1961 film classic is a delight – a chaotic comedy where mischievous 10-year-old Zazie blasts across Paris during a metro strike. Cinematek recommends the film for children aged 6 years and over, but it may be best for older children (there’s some swearing). It will be shown in French with Dutch subtitles.

Find more information here.

The Great Dictator, Cinéma Palace, Boulevard Anspach, 1000 Brussels – Sunday, 18:00

The 1940 Charlie Chaplin slapstick comedy that lampooned Adolf Hitler could be a good one to debate with older children of 11 years and up. The film is just over two hours long and this will be shown in English with subtitles in French and Dutch.

Find more information here.

Theatre at the coast

SOS Pioen! Leopold Park, Ostend – Saturday, 11:00 and 13:00

Ostend’s theatre festival wraps up with SOS Pioen!, a theatrical circus performance of a giant peony in need of medical help at 11:00 and 13:00 where minimal Dutch is needed to understand the fun.

There’s also an outdoor Girls Make the City picnic for girls, women and families at 12:00 in the same place. Both events are free and take place in the Leopold Park, which also runs other activities during the day.

Find more information here.

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