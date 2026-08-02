Brussels Parliament examines rise of 'no kids' venues in the Belgian capital

Family walking in a park. Credit: Margo Evardson / Unsplash

The Brussels Parliament is looking into the growing trend of “No Kids” venues: restaurants, hotels, events and other public spaces that restrict access to children in order to create quieter environments for adults.

A resolution was unanimously adopted by the parliament in July calling for closer monitoring of the phenomenon, better enforcement of existing anti-discrimination rules and easier reporting of practices that could exclude children and families.

The debate comes as more establishments promote “adults only” policies, a trend that has raised questions about whether child-free spaces can become discriminatory.

A debate over 'adultism'

The issue has gained widespread attention in France, where the national debate was reignited after criticism of French railway operator SNCF’s “Optimum Plus” quiet carriage offer, initially presented as being unavailable to children under 12.

Following criticism, SNCF changed its wording, explaining that the quiet areas were accessible from the age of 12 while younger children remained welcome elsewhere on trains.

France’s National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH) later described the “No Kids” trend as a possible form of “adultism”, a concept referring to the way children can be viewed primarily as a problem to manage rather than as citizens with rights.

The commission called on authorities to ensure that children remain included in public spaces and in decisions affecting their daily lives.

Rules in Belgium

Parts of the French media seem to regard Belgium as the epicentre of the adult-only trend, with a number of news outlets expressing shock over the number of restaurants in Belgium which do not accept children.

In 2023, TF1 produced a report entitled Ces restaurants belges qui refusent les enfants (‘The Belgian restaurants which don’t accept children’) which looked into the phenomenon of adult-only venues in Belgium.

According to the report, which cited figures from the hospitality industry, one in 10 Belgian restaurants refuse to accept children.

Enforcing an adult-only policy isn’t illegal under Belgian law, as long as the restaurant owner gives a legitimate reason for doing so.

The issue has generated a lot of controversy here over the years. In 2008, there was a fierce debate in the Walloon Parliament on the subject of adults-only holidays.

During the discussion, one MP said an adults-only policy amounted to “social segregation”.

A personal experience behind the Brussels initiative

The Brussels resolution was introduced by Ecolo MP Margaux De Ré, who told RTBF that her interest in the issue was partly triggered by her own experience after becoming a mother.

She explained that she had received a restaurant voucher from friends but was later told she could not attend with her baby. After discussing the issue with other mothers, she said she realised that many women had experienced similar situations.

“There are different realities,” she explained. Some establishments explicitly state that children are not allowed, while others may not have a formal ban but remain practically inaccessible to families because of issues such as a lack of space for strollers.

The resolution does not introduce fines against child-free establishments, but aims instead to strengthen existing legal protections and prevent children’s rights from being reduced.

The Ligue des familles (Family League) also criticised Belgium’s lack of family-friendly infrastructure, pointing to difficulties such as inaccessible public transport stations for strollers, narrow pavements and a shortage of suitable

'Kids Friendly' alternatives

Brussels has also promoted initiatives encouraging the opposite approach. A “Kids Friendly” label was launched in 2023 to recognise public venues that actively welcome families.

The label highlights measures such as stroller accessibility, play areas, adapted toilets and breastfeeding spaces. According to Les Grenades, 16 new establishments received the label earlier this year.

The Ligue des familles has also launched its “Communes actives pour les familles” initiative, encouraging municipalities to introduce family-friendly measures before the 2030 elections, including more playgrounds, child-friendly public services and spaces for family events.

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