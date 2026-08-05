Two Brussels tram lines disrupted after tree falls on overhead line

Brussels tram. Credit: Lauren Walker/ The Brussels Times

Two tram lines are once again experiencing disruption in Brussels on Wednesday after a tree fell onto an overhead line, according to the Brussels public transport operator STIB/MIVB, Belga News Agency reports.

Service on line 8 has been suspended between the Buyl and Boondael stops, whilst line 25 is no longer running between Buyl and Hippodrome de Boitsfort. STIB is advising passengers to use the replacement T-buses.

Two other tram lines were also disrupted on Tuesday following a tree falling. Lines 7 and 62 remained suspended between 17:30 and 19:30 near the Saint-Lambert stop, whilst the tree was cleared and the infrastructure repaired.

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