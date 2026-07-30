Trams disrupted after violent incident at Bourse station in central Brussels

Illustrative photo of Bourse station in central Brussels. Credit: Rachelle Dufour/Belga

A violent incident at Bourse pre-metro station in central Brussels early on Thursday morning left at least one person injured and disrupted tram services, the Brussels Fire Brigade said.

Two people were injured in the incident and were taken to hospital. According to initial reports, the altercation reportedly began on the road outside the station and subsequently continued inside the station itself. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

As a result of the violence, tram lines 4 and 10 were suspended between Lemonnier station and Gare du Nord, Brussels public transport operator STIB said.

Tram traffic has since resumed on tram lines 4 and 10, the Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB confirmed.

Traffic on both lines had been suspended earlier following the incident. Bourse station remains closed for the time being, and the two tram lines are not stopping there yet.

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