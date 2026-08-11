New '100% Belgian' taxi platform comes to Brussels

Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

A new taxi company, Taxi Gustave, has been operating in Brussels since April this year. Founded by Gustave Nizera, the company promises fairer pay and greater transparency than other taxi platforms.

Taxi Gustave is a "100% Belgian mobility platform" that wants to "reinvent the taxi with a more human, more local and more flexible approach" by connecting passengers and drivers through an app tailored to "the real needs of today's travellers", according to the company's website.

More than 115 Brussels drivers are currently registered with the company, but founder Nizera is aiming for 500 drivers in the capital within the year, Bruzz reports. While the company's services are currently available only in the Brussels-Capital Region, Nizera hopes to expand to Flanders and Wallonia in the future.

Drivers have to pay the platform a 15% commission – much lower than several other platforms. "[High commissions] can discourage drivers who want to work a bit more, as they want to maintain their income. Our rate gives them more leeway," Nizera told Bruzz.

While the average commission rate for multinationals is around 25%, this can reach 35% with major players such as Uber. Still, Taxi Gustave is not the only Brussels-based taxi service capping the commission rate at 15%; the Saint-Gilles-based Uride applies the same rate.

The company also offers a performance bonus of up to €300 for drivers, depending on the number of journeys completed within a certain period. Drivers who train newcomers will also be compensated.

Safe, flexible service

Taxi Gustave's website promises customers a flexible service: people can hire a driver for a longer period (such as an hour or even a whole day), instead of just for a single ride. Booking a taxi for someone else is possible too.

Taxis can be booked through the app or website, and fares are fixed in advance: the price won't change unless the customer requests a change of route during the journey. Several payment options are available.

The Taxi Gustave app also features an emergency button, which customers can use if they feel unsafe. This then alerts the user's contacts or the emergency services. Passengers can also share their journey route in real time with their loved ones, from departure to arrival.

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