Brussels users can now book wheelchair-accessible Uber vehicles

A close-up of wheelchair. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/The Brussels Times

Uber has launched a new wheelchair-accessible transport service in Brussels, offering people with reduced mobility an additional way to travel around the capital.

The new service, called Uber PMR, allows wheelchair users to book specially adapted vehicles directly through the app.

The vehicles are equipped with rear access ramps and dedicated securing systems for wheelchairs and can accommodate up to four additional passengers.

According to Uber, all drivers operating through the service hold the necessary Brussels taxi licences and have received specialist training in transporting passengers with reduced mobility.

Users are shown the fare in advance before confirming their booking.

Initially, the service will only be available within the Brussels-Capital Region.

Uber is entering a market already served by several taxi operators, including licensed companies offering wheelchair-accessible vehicles and trained drivers at standard taxi rates.

The launch also comes amid ongoing discussions about accessible transport provision in Brussels.

The public transport operator STIB/MIVB currently operates its Taxibus service for people with disabilities, although the programme was scaled back in 2025 due to budget constraints.

Users are now limited to 60 journeys per month, while demand has increasingly exceeded available capacity.

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) confirmed earlier this year that Taxibus services would continue, but increasingly through taxi operators rather than STIB's ageing minibus fleet.

According to regional figures, Taxibus provided 168,847 journeys in 2025, with taxis accounting for 83% of trips.

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