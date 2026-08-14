Friday's hot spell is now officially a heatwave

A man cools his feet in a fountain in central Brussels during the recent heatwave. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand.

Belgium is officially experiencing a heatwave after temperatures in Uccle reached 30.4°C shortly before midday on Friday.

The threshold for a national heatwave has now been met, Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) meteorologist David Dehenauw announced on X.

For a period of hot weather to be officially considered a national heatwave, maximum temperatures in Uccle must reach at least 25°C for five consecutive days, including at least three days of 30°C or above.

Temperatures in Uccle had already passed the 30°C mark on Wednesday, with a high of 31.3°C, and again on Thursday, when temperatures climbed to 34.6°C.

The current heatwave began on 8 August and is expected to continue until Sunday or possibly Monday.

It could, however, be Belgium's final heatwave of the summer.

Related News