Cameroonian rapper found guilty of sexual assaults in Bois de la Cambre

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

A 33-year-old Cameroonian rapper known as 'Lappeuf' has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of sexual assaults in Bois de la Cambre in Brussels during the summer of 2024.

Lappeuf, real name Gilles N.E., was found guilty of sexually assaulting four women leaving the nightclub Les Jeux d'Hiver. He reportedly assaulted his victims from behind while threatening them with a knife, according to La Dernière Heure.

While the victims' descriptions of their attacker were inconsistent, the judge ruled that all four cases involved the same perpetrator due to the modus operandi.

N.E.'s DNA was found on the arm of one of the victims. The court determined that this was enough evidence to attribute the three other assaults to him.

Detectives further reported spotting N.E. near the crime scene on multiple occasions as he was observing women.

N.E. has denied the accusations. He claims that his DNA was found on the victim's arm after he had had another consensual sexual encounter at the crime scene. According to his defence, the victim must have fallen on the area containing his DNA.

This version of events did not convince the judge, and N.E. was handed a seven-year prison sentence.

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